President Biden's Tune Has Changed Regarding Student Debt Relief
It’s no secret that there is a lot of student debt around the country. College is expensive and many students have to take out a loan to further their education. While running for President, Joe Biden used a student debt relief program as part of his platform, but it seems he’s changed his tune about it lately. Jim Bohannon, host of the Jim Bohannon show, is happy about that. He believes student debt forgiveness would be a bad idea.taylorvilledailynews.com