Currencies

Crypto Daily Forecast

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin – If you have followed me on social media since May 11 you will know that I predicted the crypto crash, after spotting a 2 month head and shoulders reversal pattern, which completed on May 17 for a clear sell signal. I also suggested longs at 31100/30000. We bottomed...

www.investing.com
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/CHF: Price consolidating before anticipated downtrend

If we look at the daily chart of GBPCHF, we can see that Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen are both flat indications that we are likely to see some price consolidation. Future Kumo is bearish but is almost perfectly flat, reinforcing the idea that we are likely to see the price consolidate for some time to come. The Chikou Span is well within the price, further strengthening the idea of price consolidation on the horizon. As the future Kumo is bearish, we will see the price fall once the consolidating period has passed. A bearish Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen would signal a short position to be initiated, particularly if the price is below the bearish Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen cross. The Chikou Span has broken free of the price and all other Ichimoku components.
Currencieskitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bulls make some progress Thursday - Jun. 3

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Thursday. Bulls are making some progress late this week. However, recent price action has formed a bearish symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily bar chart. The Bitcoin bears still have the overall near-term technical advantage and prices are also in a near-term downtrend on the daily chart. Stay tuned!
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar’s demand subdued amid ruling optimism

The EU Markit Manufacturing PMIs were upwardly revised in May. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected at 60.7 for May. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, holding above 1.2200. The EUR/USD pair has remained lifeless so far this Tuesday, trading in the 1.2220/30 price zone, although it extended its weekly...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

BTC/USD: A break below 34200 is a sell signal

Bitcoin appears to be forming a bear flag. This means we are consolidating in the short term bear trend & are likely to break lower for a sell signal. Ripple XRP tests important 38.2% Fibonacci & short term moving average resistance at 1.0515/1.0545. Shorts need stops above 1.1100. Ethereum still...
Businessdailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Fail Follow-Through on Tuesday

Gold markets were all over the place during the trading session on Tuesday as traders came back from the Memorial Day holiday. With the pits open, quite a bit more volume was found, and it is likely that the market has shown a little bit more of its true nature during the trading session. At this point, the market is looking a bit confused, and therefore a bit stagnant.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Dogecoin Shoots Up 11.3% As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Top Cryptos Remain Muted

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded higher by over 11% at press time on Tuesday night even as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remained muted. What Happened: The Shiba Inu-themed coin traded 11.35% higher at $0.36 at press time in a 24-hour period. DOGE gained 15.25% against BTC and 16.11% over ETH in the same time frame.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Building on Bullish Support

EUR/USD holds to its recent range as buyers seek support from an ascending triangle. EUR/JPY builds on strong momentum but faces short-term resistance at key level from 2018. EUR/USD has kept to a range in the last three weeks as traders look for more data to consolidate momentum. So far, both sides of the coin have seen improving economic outlook as Covid-19 cases diminish, as the focus will likely be put on the NFP jobs data out this Friday for further guidance.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Consolidates below 134.00

The EUR/JPY currency pair consolidated below the 134.00 level during Monday's trading session. Everything being equal, the common European currency against the Japanese Yen are likely to continue to trade within the range of 134.00/133.60 during the following trading session. However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate could...
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

VeChain, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: 01 June

VeChain could shift trajectory to a bullish trend in case of a breakout above $0.143. Ethereum was tipped to successfully breach $3,000 over the coming weeks. Finally, volatility remained low in the Bitcoin Cash market for an immediate price swing. VeChain [VET]. VeChain defended $0.098-support from a breakdown and noted...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Looking to Break Out

The euro rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday, but it should be noted that the Americans were not there due to the fact that it was Memorial Day. Nonetheless, the 1.23 level continues to be an area that the market is aiming towards, as it was a major resistance level previously. In the short term, I think that pullbacks will continue to be buying opportunities that people are trying to take advantage of.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin, Ether Etch largest daily gains in a week

Bitcoin was changing hands around $37,200 at press time, after bouncing off lows around $34,000. The world’s two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, bitcoin and ether, have rebounded from seven-day lows. Bitcoin was up 8.8%, over the past 24 hours having clawed back more than $3,000 from May 31 lows...
StocksFXStreet.com

PancakeSwap Price Forecast: CAKE reveals a 20% opportunity

PancakeSwap price released from a minor inverse head-and-shoulders pattern earlier today. CAKE 50 four-hour simple moving average (SMA) has been involved in the price action since May 25. Current bottoming process is similar to other cryptocurrencies, indicating no relative strength. PancakeSwap price action in the short-term was clarified with a...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD to turn bearish on a break below the 1.2165 support

“The market’s sentiment on the greenback is mixed, as investors are struggling between buying the dollar on the better US economic performance or sell it on speculation the Federal Reserve will soon start tapering its quantitative easing.”. “A break below the daily low around 1.2165 should favor additional declines toward...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Altcoins and DeFi tokens breakout as Bitcoin price nears a key resistance

DOGE, KNC and KAVA are just a few of the altcoins that posted double-digit gains as Bitcoin and Ether rallied to key overhead resistance levels. Weary cryptocurrency traders awoke to the sight of green in the markets on May 2, as bulls managed to bid the price of Bitcoin (BTC) above the crucial “line in the sand” resistance at $37,500, while Ether (ETH) briefly traded at $2,800.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears seek a deeper 61.8% Fibo correction

''There is the risk of a test to the 38.2% Fibonacci, but below there, the bears will look for a run all the way back to test bullish commitments at the confluence of the 21-day EMA, prior resistance and a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.''. Live market analysis, daily and hourly charts.