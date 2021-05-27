Crypto Daily Forecast

If we look at the daily chart of GBPCHF, we can see that Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen are both flat indications that we are likely to see some price consolidation. Future Kumo is bearish but is almost perfectly flat, reinforcing the idea that we are likely to see the price consolidate for some time to come. The Chikou Span is well within the price, further strengthening the idea of price consolidation on the horizon. As the future Kumo is bearish, we will see the price fall once the consolidating period has passed. A bearish Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen would signal a short position to be initiated, particularly if the price is below the bearish Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen cross. The Chikou Span has broken free of the price and all other Ichimoku components.