“Does it really make sense to make a shooter that criticizes shooters?”. I finally got my girlfriend to play Spec Ops: The Line. I know, I know — we’re always at least five years behind pop culture in this house, but the advantage of that is getting to have the novelty of the first time again and again when she plays through stuff I saw when it came out. That’s why unboxing videos are so popular — that vicarious thrill is so powerful, we can almost smell the new plastic again. Of course, it does mean having to have some conversations that the internet long ago put to bed.