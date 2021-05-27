6 Simple Ways Tea Can Remove Unpleasant Smells

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Like anywhere else in the house that gets a ton of traffic, the bathtub is one of those areas that requires frequent and thorough cleaning. Whether you prefer quick showers or long, luxurious baths, there’s just no way of getting around the necessity to rid your tub of that stubborn soap scum that builds up throughout the week. It’s a tough task, but somebody’s got to do it. Recently, I learned about a powdered cleaning product: Tub Scrub from the Green Laundress, an eco-friendly brand that could supposedly get things spotless with very little effort on my part. Hoping that this tub cleaner wouldn’t be an energy drain, I decided to give it a try. And it turned out to be a game-changer in so many ways.