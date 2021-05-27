Friends of Reinstein Woods

Rancher on 3.5 acres with a barn & stunning views of the valley & mountains! Walk into your spacious foyer with hickory hardwood flooring on most of the main level. Living room with bay window with plantation shutters. Kitchen with custom white cabinets with soft close features & crown molding, granite countertops, stylish backsplash, island & stainless steel appliances. Bar stool seating near sliding door to trex deck with million dollar views & stairs to lower level patio. Great layout for entertaining. Dining room area off kitchen. Master bedroom suite with two closets. Master bathroom suite with two sinks, sit-in tub for two with custom ceramic tile surround & laundry shoot! 2nd & 3rd bedrooms on the main level are a great size. The 2nd full bathroom is upgraded with a spa type shower with massage jets & glass doors. Lower level family room with wood stove. Additional bonus rooms on the lower level could be used as an office or study. Lower level 4th bedroom & 3rd full bathroom. Two exits from lower level to the back yard. Front porch is great to watch the storms come & go. The current owners had several weddings on the property. Great location not too far from Main St in Middletown with its restaurants & shopping. Minutes from the highway, yet still in the country.