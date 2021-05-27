BOLDERBoulder this year has created a unique variation for Memorial Day Weekend in this ‘walk before you run’ run, called BOLDER on the RUN
BOULDER, Colo. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Boulder, Colorado – May, 2021 – One of the largest road races in the nation, and America’s All-time Best 10K is back. With guidance from governmental entities and health officials, the BOLDERBoulder team is set to create a unique experience in 2021 to deliver the fun that the annual race is known for, in a new event concept which has been specifically designed to re-acclimate race participants from virtual running back to in-person running races, Stack Sports announced today.massachusettsnewswire.com