Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

BOLDERBoulder this year has created a unique variation for Memorial Day Weekend in this ‘walk before you run’ run, called BOLDER on the RUN

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Boulder, Colorado – May, 2021 – One of the largest road races in the nation, and America’s All-time Best 10K is back. With guidance from governmental entities and health officials, the BOLDERBoulder team is set to create a unique experience in 2021 to deliver the fun that the annual race is known for, in a new event concept which has been specifically designed to re-acclimate race participants from virtual running back to in-person running races, Stack Sports announced today.

massachusettsnewswire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erie, CO
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Sports
City
Firestone, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Broomfield, CO
City
Loveland, CO
City
Boulder, CO
City
Littleton, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Running#Youth Sports#Memorial Day Weekend#Trail Running#Bolderboulder#Stack Sports#The End Result Company#Gm#Bb10k End Result#End Result Company#Vp#U S Soccer Federation#Massachusetts Newswire#News Network#Little League Baseball#In Person 10k Races#Fun#Race Participants#In Person Running Races#Runner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.
Boulder, COchatsports.com

Stewart Family Foundation Continues Generous Support Of CU Athletics

BOULDER — For decades, Bill and Lila Jean Stewart were loyal and steadfast University of Colorado fans. Through thick and thin, good times and bad, the Stewarts were faithful supporters of the Buffaloes. Bill, former owner of KLMO Radio in Longmont and an avid sports fan, was a fixture in...
Colorado Statebikepacking.com

Introducing the New Republica Colorado

Brazil-based República Bicicletas just added another gravel bike to their lineup, featuring clearance for 27.5 x 2.1″ tires, custom geometry, and loads of mounting points. Check out the new República Colorado here…. If you missed our introduction to Brazil-based República Bicicletas, be sure to check that out here. To summarize,...
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Colorado State9News

Colorado dog will be the face of Budweiser’s holiday cans

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A handsome Saint Bernard from Morrison has outlasted more than 100,000 submissions to be the face of Budweiser's holiday cans later this year. Wilson, a 1-year-old Saint Bernard, has been named winner of the nationwide Pupweiser casting call by Budweiser. Wilson, who sported a wreath collar...
Colorado Stateloudersound.com

Colorado prog trio Source release video for False Prophet

US prog rock trio Source have released a visualiser video for their latest single False Prophet, which you can watch below. False Prophet is taken from the band's upcoming album Ethereal Self which will be released on May 25. It's the third album from the Boulder, Colorado band, who released their debut album Return To Nothing in 2016 and Totality in 2019.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback sucker fish, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Boulder, COPinkbike.com

Orbea to Move US Operations to Boulder, Colorado

After nearly 15 years in Little Rock, Arkansas, Orbea is moving their US offices and operations to Boulder, Colorado this May. With an incredible surge in the company’s sales over. the past several years, Orbea sees this as an ideal time to relocate to one of the premier bicycling cities...
Boulder, CODenver Post

Renowned advertising executive sells Victorian home in Boulder for $4M

One of the most well-known ad executives in the country has sold his Boulder home after stepping away from the firm he co-founded for a second time. Alex Bogusky, who co-founded Crispin Porter + Bogusky in 1988, and his wife Ana sold their home at 421 Highland Ave. in Mapleton Hill for nearly $4 million last month, according to public records.
Boulder County, CODaily Camera

Letters to the editor: Youth Corps; mountain lions; federal dollars; Silvia Pettem and Carol Taylor; SB 200

Eliza Rayner: Youth Corps: Disappointed in cancellation. Last week Boulder County announced that it was cancelling it’s Youth Corps program for the second season in a row citing public health restrictions due to COVID. I recognize that this decision was out of their control so I would like to express frustration and extreme disappointment with the rigid Boulder County Health Guidelines for pushing Boulder County to cancel this program. The Youth Corps is one of the few local opportunities for teens to work in a community based program, giving back and making a difference where they live, a place where they can learn a strong work ethic, skills, environmental awareness and civic stewardship.