Bomb threat cited by Belarus was sent after plane was diverted - Swiss email provider

By Raphael Satter
 5 days ago
A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrius Sytas

A bomb threat cited by Belarusian authorities as the reason for forcing a Ryanair (RYA.I) jetliner carrying a dissident journalist to land in Minsk was sent after the plane was diverted, privacy-focused email provider Proton Technologies AG said on Thursday.

The Belarusian authorities said they ordered the plane, which was in their airspace on its way from Greece to Lithuania, to land in the Belarusian capital on Sunday because of a bomb threat from the Islamist militant group Hamas.

Journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were arrested when the plane landed.

Hamas denied having any knowledge or connection to any bomb threat and European leaders have accused Belarus of state-sponsored piracy.

On Wednesday, the London-based research group Dossier Center published what it said was an email carrying the purported Hamas threat from someone calling themselves Ahmed Yurlanov. The email appeared to have been sent 24 minutes after the Belarusian authorities warned the plane's crew there was a bomb threat.

The email's timing was first reported by the Daily Beast and Newlines magazine.

Proton declined to comment on specifics of the email, saying that its encryption made it impossible to "access or verify the contents of the message."

"However, we are able to see when the message was sent, and we can confirm that the message in question was sent after the plane was redirected," the Swiss company said in a statement.

It added that "we have not seen credible evidence that the Belarusian claims are true and we will support European authorities in their investigations upon receiving a legal request."

The Belarusian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Yurlanov also did not return messages seeking comment. A publicly available Unix timestamp associated with Yurlanov's account suggests that his email address was created around May 14, about a week before the threat was made.

Proton's disclosure came as Ireland's transport minister said the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization had agreed to probe the forced grounding. European leaders are meanwhile drawing up new sanctions against Belarus over Sunday's incident. read more

Aerospace & Defensebaltimoregaylife.com

KLM continues to fly over Belarus after Ryanair’s flight is diverted

The airline KLM sees no reason to avoid Belarusian airspace. Yesterday, the Belarusian authorities diverted a Ryanair passenger flight to arrest blogger and journalist Roman Protasevic, an opponent of the tyrannical President Lukashenko. A spokesman for the Dutch airline said, “We consulted all our sources, including the government, and we...
Public SafetySlate

Belarus Under Fire After it Diverts Plane to Arrest Journalist: “Unprecedented Act of State Terrorism”

European leaders were quick to criticize Belarus after it was accused of essentially hijacking a passenger plane and forcing it to land in the country’s capital in order to arrest an opposition journalist. It all took place in a dramatic series of events that seemed to come straight out of a movie script. It all began when Roman Protasevich, an opposition journalist who ran the popular social media Telegram channel Nexta, was getting ready to board a Ryanair plane in Athens to go to Lithuania and realized he was being photographed by people who looked suspicious. Protasevich said in his Telegram channel that he felt he was under surveillance.
EuropeFrankfort Times

EU calls for probe after plane diverted to arrest journalist

BRUSSELS (AP) — Western leaders decried the diversion of a plane to Belarus in order to arrest an opposition journalist as an act of piracy and terrorism. The European Union and others on Monday demanded an investigation into the dramatic forced landing of the Ryanair jet, which was traveling between of the bloc’s two member nations.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lukashenko critic held after Ryanair flight diverted to Belarus in ‘attack on democracy’

Belarus has sparked outrage after an opponent of authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko was arrested when the plane he was travelling on was diverted to Minsk because of an alleged bomb threat.Roman Protasevich, co-founder of the Telegram messaging app's Nexta channel, was detained by officials at an airport in the Belarusian capital on Sunday after his Ryanair flight landed.Supporters of Mr Protasevich accused those close to the president of hatching a plot to have Mr Protasevich locked up, claiming a bomb scare was used to have the aircraft grounded while flying over Belarus.The presidential press service said Mr Lukashenko personally ordered...
Public Safetycpj.org

Belarus arrests journalist Raman Pratasevich after diverting flight to Minsk

New York, May 23, 2021—In response to news reports that Belarusian authorities today diverted a commercial passenger flight to Minsk in order to arrest journalist Raman Pratasevich, the Committee to Protect Journalists issued the following statement:. “We are shocked by today’s action, even as President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s government has increasingly...
Economydevex.com

EBRD reviews Belarus projects after plane hijacking

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will review all of its projects in Belarus after shareholders raised concerns following the diverting of an airliner to arrest a journalist and his partner. Bank management gave an initial update to board members Wednesday on the multilateral lender’s activity in the eastern...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Several European nations want Denmark to explain why its foreign secret service allegedly helped the United States spy on European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, more than seven years ago. 'œWe want the cards on the table,' said Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hulqvist, adding it was...
Aerospace & Defensewcn247.com

Ryanair plane diverted to Berlin over 'potential threat'

BERLIN (AP) — Ryanair says a flight from Ireland to Poland diverted to Berlin after the crew were warned of a “potential security threat” on the plane. The airline said German air traffic control warned the crew of the Dublin-Krakow flight of the potential threat on Sunday. It said the captain followed procedures and diverted to Berlin, the nearest airport. German federal police said early Monday morning that their deployment was finished, but declined to give details of what led to it. A search of the plane found nothing untoward.