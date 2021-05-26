Cancel
Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas Movie Release Date and Cast

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindsay Lohan has been a silver screen sweetheart for quite a time now. Other than her charms, the woman is an ideal of perfection when it comes to performance. The actress took quite a time gap, and it has been a while since we last saw her onscreen. Well, Lindsay Lohan is making a comeback on Netflix. The actress chose the streaming platform Netflix to make a spectacular return for her fans with a dazzling rom-com flick.

Lindsay Lohan
Posted by
Mix 93.1

Lindsay Lohan To Star In Netflix Holiday Romantic Comedy

Lindsay Lohan will be Netflix’s next Christmas rom-com star, according to Variety. The streaming service has churned out several popular holiday-themed movies over the last few years, including Jingle Jangle, A Christmas Prince, and Holidate. Now, with Lohan as their new lead, Netflix is giving the Hallmark Channel a run for its money.
Marconews.com

'The Lindsay Lohan renaissance': Fans are giddy about actress starring in new Netflix movie

Lindsay Lohan is getting back into acting and Twitter thinks that is "so fetch!" Netflix announced Lohan will be starring in a new romantic comedy, where she plays a "newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner." In a Monday tweet, the streaming service posted a photo of Lohan smiling at the camera and rocking her signature strawberry locks, and Lohan retweeted the post with heart emojis.
WHAS 11

Lindsay Lohan to Play Spoiled Hotel Heiress in New Netflix Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan is coming back to our screens! The 34-year-old actress will star in an upcoming Netflix rom-com, the streaming service announced on Monday. The movie marks Lohan's first on-camera acting role in a couple of years. She starred in the 2019 horror film Among the Shadows and had a recurring role on the U.K. comedy Sick Note in 2018.
Posted by
TheDailyBeast

Lindsay Lohan Returns to Acting—With a Netflix Christmas Rom-Com

Former child star Lindsay Lohan—whose acting career has taken many twists and turns—is returning to the screen, this time starring in an upcoming Netflix rom-com. According to Variety, she will play a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who suffers memory loss after a skiing accident and is taken in by a “handsome, blue-collar lodge owner.” While a release date has yet to be announced, this may mark the first on-screen appearance for the troubled actress since her 2019 role in the critically reviled werewolf-flick Among The Shadows. Lohan’s career began to stall out in the early 2010s after frequent on-set absences and seemingly heavy partying made her a risky casting choice. But on CNN’s 2019 New Year’s Eve Special, the actress told hosts that she was planning to “come back to America and start filming again,” after spending extensive time overseas.
