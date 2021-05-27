APTMetrics Relocates its HQ in Connecticut: Choyce Peterson Negotiates Long-Term Lease
NORWALK, Conn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, recently announced the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on behalf of APTMetrics (www.aptmetrics.com) for a new 2,700 SF office at 320 Post Road West in Westport, CT. Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta and Principal John Hannigan represented APTMetrics in this transaction.massachusettsnewswire.com