Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Take Small Steps for Sun Safety: Friday before Memorial Day 2021 Declared ‘Don’t Fry Day’

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday before Memorial Day Declared “Don’t Fry Day” as Reminder to Take Small Steps for Sun Safety. WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — To encourage everyone to take small steps for sun safety the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention – and its national member coalition of over 40 organizations – has designated the Friday before Memorial Day as the 13th annual “Don’t Fry Day” to encourage sun safety awareness and to remind everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. The theme of this year’s campaign is “Small Steps to Sun Safety.”

massachusettsnewswire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Breast Cancer#Colon Cancer#Lung Cancer#Memorial Day#Water Safety#Public Safety#Acting Us Surgeon#Covid#Americans#Copr#News Network#Massachusetts Newswire#Fry Day#Sun Safety Washington#Sun Safety Awareness#Outdoors#Sunscreen#D C#Dr Boris Lushniak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Americasnewsitem.com

Don’t Fry Day 2021: Americans Reminded to Enjoy the Sun Safely this Summer

Friday before Memorial Day Declared "Don't Fry Day" as Reminder to Take Small Steps for Sun Safety. WASHINGTON, D.C., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — To encourage everyone to take small steps for sun safety the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention – and its national member coalition of over 40 organizations – has designated the Friday before Memorial Day as the 13th annual “Don’t Fry Day” to encourage sun safety awareness and to remind everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. The theme of this year’s campaign is “Small Steps to Sun Safety.”
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Don't Fry Day: Doctors encourage sun safety

HOUSTON - This Friday is known as Don't FRY DAY, as in don't sunburn. This Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start to summer, and a local doctor urges you to protect your skin, not only in the summer but all year long. It can certainly feel good to...
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

‘Don’t Fry Day’: Practicing sun safety this holiday weekend

Memorial Day is, of course, an annual holiday celebrated across the nation. But each Friday before Memorial Day weekend is known among American meteorologists as “Don’t Fry Day.”. Even though temperatures won’t be too high for the holiday weekend in Michigan, it’s still more important than ever to practice sun...
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Safety tips for your Memorial Day weekend plans

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and with the summer holiday come exciting plans: picnicking, firing up the grill, visiting the springs, hitting the beach. Families are headed outdoors in droves as COVID-19 vaccination numbers rise with the Florida heat. But holiday fun can quickly turn dangerous without a few key safety precautions for your fun.
Boats & Watercrafts921wlhr.com

WLR Gives Memorial Day Water Safety Tips

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is coming up next weekend and visitors to Lake Hartwell are starting to arrive and looking forward to a long weekend of fun on the water. That’s why the Georgia Department of Natural Resources wants everyone to remember a few simple safety measures to ensure you and your loved ones have a great and safe holiday.
Skin Careyournewsnet.com

Sunscreen Application Tips for "Don't Fry Day"

The Friday before Memorial day is known as ‘don’t fry day.’. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer. Sunburns increase your risk, that’s why it’s important to protect your skin from the sun. Sunscreen is a good place to start but according to one doctor- many people don’t use...
Grand Rapids, MNvisitgrandrapids.com

What To Do on Memorial Day Weekend?

Memorial Weekend is a perfect weekend for a Road Trip. The Grand Rapids area is a perfect drive destination which is 3.5 hours north of Minneapolis/St. Paul on Hwy 169, 1.5 hours west of Duluth on Hwy 2, and 3.5 hours east of Grand Forks on Hwy2. You will find...
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

Don’t Miss “Family Safety Day” This Saturday!

Earlier this morning I had a chance to speak with Vanessa Haack - from Arrow Service Team here in Bismarck. There is an event that is taking place this Saturday that needs your attention. Arrow is hosting a parking lot family safety day to help support with training and materials needed for the Crisis Care Chaplaincy. I was completely unaware of the importance that CCC provides. These are amazing individuals that deal with extremely traumatic situations. The Crisis Care Chaplaincy is designed to support the efforts of its agencies by offering spiritual and emotional assistance to those facing crisis. This is accomplished by assisting our local agencies as the need arises when they are responding to emergency situations. The value of the Chaplaincy seeks to lighten the burden of the personnel of local agencies by performing such tasks which tend to have a greater emotional and spiritual impact rather than legal implications.
Skin CareDaily Times

BMH COLUMN: Foods can help protect you from the sun

As the summer season approaches and we all hopefully get a chance to spend more time outside, we mustn’t forget how critical it is that we take steps to protect our skin. Whether you’re going on a beach trip or just doing outdoor chores, it’s important to remember to wear sunscreen and reapply it often. Just because you didn’t get sunburned last year or last week, that doesn’t mean you are immune to the sun’s harmful rays.
HealthRecord-Herald

Don’t Fry Day

Do you have your sun screen on? With the weather improving it’s time to protect yourself from skin cancer. Friday, May 28th is designated “Don’t Fry Day” by the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention. Memorial Day weekend is usually the start of the swimming pool season and time to...
Skin Careawanireview.com

Choose the right sun protection to prevent cancer

With the sun increasingly present, it is imperative to protect yourself from UV rays not only to prevent sunburn, but also to reduce the risk of developing skin cancer. Ds Josip Doumit, a dermatologist, wants to demystify the sun protection factor, known as SPF. “Par exemple, un FPS de 15...
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

What Is Facial Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that causes skin cells to reproduce rapidly. When this occurs, the old, dead skin cells do not slough off as they normally would, leading to thick patches of itchy skin. Most people with psoriasis have a type of psoriasis called plaque psoriasis, which appears as raised patches of silvery-white, scaly skin.
Celebrationstownbroadcast.com

Ramblin’ Road: Don’t forget reason for Memorial Day

It is Memorial Day weekend: The kick-off for the summer season. But while we are celebrating with family gatherings, picnics and burgers on the grill, let us not forget the reason for the holiday. Every year on Memorial Day weekend I make the following post on Facebook. It is an...
Canceronclive.com

Scratching Beneath the Surface in Merkel Cell Carcinoma

Due to its rarity, there will likely never be a television advertisement for Merkel cell carcinoma. Yet, several opportunities to help raise awareness and conduct an array of clinical trials are building, due to the disease’s response to checkpoint blockade. Due to its rarity, there will likely never be a...