Take Small Steps for Sun Safety: Friday before Memorial Day 2021 Declared ‘Don’t Fry Day’

Earlier this morning I had a chance to speak with Vanessa Haack - from Arrow Service Team here in Bismarck. There is an event that is taking place this Saturday that needs your attention. Arrow is hosting a parking lot family safety day to help support with training and materials needed for the Crisis Care Chaplaincy. I was completely unaware of the importance that CCC provides. These are amazing individuals that deal with extremely traumatic situations. The Crisis Care Chaplaincy is designed to support the efforts of its agencies by offering spiritual and emotional assistance to those facing crisis. This is accomplished by assisting our local agencies as the need arises when they are responding to emergency situations. The value of the Chaplaincy seeks to lighten the burden of the personnel of local agencies by performing such tasks which tend to have a greater emotional and spiritual impact rather than legal implications.