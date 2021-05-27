Take Small Steps for Sun Safety: Friday before Memorial Day 2021 Declared ‘Don’t Fry Day’
Friday before Memorial Day Declared “Don’t Fry Day” as Reminder to Take Small Steps for Sun Safety. WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — To encourage everyone to take small steps for sun safety the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention – and its national member coalition of over 40 organizations – has designated the Friday before Memorial Day as the 13th annual “Don’t Fry Day” to encourage sun safety awareness and to remind everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. The theme of this year’s campaign is “Small Steps to Sun Safety.”massachusettsnewswire.com