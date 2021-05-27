Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Kennedy Intelligence Data (KID) and SQREEM AI Help California Toyota Dealership Grow Traffic

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota of San Bernardino experienced significant increase in traffic to dealership utilizing KID/SQREEM AI Marketing Program. SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Kennedy Intelligence Data (KID) with its partner SQREEM Technologies Pte. Ltd. developed and executed a program for Toyota of San Bernardino with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology to increase the success of the dealership’s digital advertising campaigns. The results were so successful that a larger program is being prepared to test the KID approach over a greater network of Toyota dealerships.

massachusettsnewswire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Campaigns#Technology Company#Data Traffic#Kennedy Intelligence Data#Dealer Principal#Auto Group#Kennedy Marketing Group#Kmg#Https Www#Copr#News Network#Massachusetts Newswire#Automotive Dealerships#Technologies#Digital Advertising#Digital Platforms#Digital Media Buying#Company Contact#Calif#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
TechnologyBowling Green Daily News

Kennedy Intelligence Data to Begin AI Marketing Program for Southern California Toyota Dealerships

Toyota of San Bernardino experienced significant increase in traffic to dealership utilizing KID/SQREEM AI Marketing Program. SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kennedy Intelligence Data (KID) with its partner SQREEM Technologies Pte. Ltd. developed and executed a program for Toyota of San Bernardino with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology to increase the success of the dealership’s digital advertising campaigns. The results were so successful that a larger program is being prepared to test the KID approach over a greater network of Toyota dealerships.
Las Vegas, NVZacks.com

Lithia (LAD) Acquires 3 Hyundai Dealerships in Las Vegas

LAD - Free Report) recently forayed into the Las Vegas market with the acquisition of three Hyundai dealerships. The buyout is expected to add $225 million in the firm’s annualized revenues. Lithia is one of the leading automotive retailers of new and used vehicles along with related services in the...
Real EstateMySanAntonio

With Employees Returning to In-Person Offices, Cohesion Leverages Artificial Intelligence and IoT to Help Commercial Landlords Create Healthier, Data-Driven Buildings

CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Following a year of significant change in the commercial real estate industry, including increased awareness of the link between indoor environment and occupant health and wellness, Riverside Investment & Development (Riverside) and Cohesion are working together to create a solution. They are offering the next frontier for technological innovation through building infrastructure that ensures the cleanest air and provides occupants transparency via continuous monitoring to help keep them safe. This is critical not only for the future of commercial real estate, but especially as millions return back to their offices beginning in the near term.
Lifestyleakbizmag.com

Alaska Airlines Partners with Airspace Intelligence to Optimize Air Traffic Flow Through AI and Machine Learning

Alaska Airlines and Airspace Intelligence have signed a multi-year contract for the use of Flyways AI, an industry-changing platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assist dispatchers in making flight operations more efficient and sustainable by optimizing routes and improving the predictability and flow of airline traffic. Alaska is the first airline worldwide to adopt the technology.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

How Much Does Toyota Maintenance Cost? (2021)

Factors to consider when purchasing a Toyota go beyond just the sticker price. Scheduled maintenance and mechanical repairs are other costs to anticipate. But how much does Toyota maintenance cost annually?. In this article, we discuss annual Toyota maintenance cost, recommended service schedules and commonly reported repairs. Toyota maintenance costs...
Marketsatlantanews.net

OE Fuel Pump Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2026 | General Motors (AC Delco), Bosch, Toyota (Denso)

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global OE Fuel Pump Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the OE Fuel Pump growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including VDO, General Motors (AC Delco), Walbro, Bosch, Spectra Premium, Toyota (Denso) & Flo tech.
Businessaithority.com

Demand Science Acquires TrustedOut, Adding AI-Powered, B2B Content and Data Intelligence to Its Global Revenue Intelligence Platform

Demand Science, providing a Global Revenue Intelligence Platform with a data-centric, innovative B2B product and solution set that delivers growth for over a thousand of the world’s largest software, technology and B2B services companies, announced the acquisition of TrustedOut, SAS, a content intelligence platform utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to enable global, content and data aggregation. Based in Paris, France, TrustedOut adds leading edge intent, content, and market intelligence technology to further augment and differentiate the Demand Science solution suite. TrustedOut will enhance Demand Science’s demand, data, content and analytics capabilities across its platform through fresh firmographic data, media-validated profiles, and AI-based predictive intent.
Softwareaithority.com

AtScale CloudStart Bridges Business Intelligence and Enterprise AI to Cloud Data Platforms

Semantic layer solution for data and analytics optimized for rapid deployment on popular cloud data platforms. AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, announced the launch of AtScale CloudStart for building powerful analytics infrastructure on cloud data platforms. This offering enables organizations to rapidly integrate AtScale’s semantic layer solution on leading cloud data management platforms. CloudStart provides customers a way to start with a smaller semantic layer investment aligned with entry points for cloud data platforms with the ability to scale seamlessly with your analytics infrastructure.
Buying Carsdrivetribe.com

Lexus, Toyota, Kia, and the new Corvette are flying out of dealership lots

These are the hottest cars so far for 2021. Anything on here you'd have guessed? Or that you'd buy?!. There are two ways to look at a 'hot selling car'. One is the amount of time it sits on a dealer's lot; the other is how many units are sold each year - the best two contemporary examples I can think of are the C8 Corvette and the F-150, respectively. The C8 sits around for less than 10 days and the F-150 sells nearly 2,500 units each day.
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

As per Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market research document, APAC, Europe, America region is poised to materialize as major revenue pocket for industry players, while entailing the Covid-19 impact. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market research report renders a detailed picture of the workings of this vertical and...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Vectra AI Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in threat detection and response, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers currently spearheading enterprise defense against the latest cyber threats.
Rock County, WIHouston Chronicle

Rock County drivers can get their vehicle ready for summer at a Janesville Toyota dealership

Southern Wisconsin drivers can prepare their vehicle for warm weather months by scheduling service at Hesser Toyota. After a long Wisconsin winter, the snow has melted, the grass is green and the leaves have blossomed on trees. Spring has sprung and soon enough, summer will be in full swing. After a winter full of freezing temperatures, slick driving conditions and rock salt corroding the exterior of vehicles, sunny days have arrived. Drivers in southern Wisconsin can properly prepare their vehicles for warm weather at Hesser Toyota, a Janesville-based Toyota dealership that offers a slew of automotive services to address the needs of local drivers.
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Intelligent Risk Management System (Based on Big Data) Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts up to 2026

The 'Intelligent Risk Management System (Based on Big Data) market' report added recently by Market Study Report, LLC, evaluates the industry in terms of market size, market share, revenue estimation, and geographical outlook. The study also delivers a precise summary that illustrates the competitive milieu, growth opportunities and application landscape of the Intelligent Risk Management System (Based on Big Data) market depending on the industry's financial and non-financial impact.
TechnologySFGate

Eversheds Sutherland Launches AI and Legal Data Analytics Tool to Help Clients Assess Spoliation Sanctions Risk

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Eversheds Sutherland is pleased to announce the launch of a proprietary tool to help clients better assess the risk of an adverse ruling on spoliation of evidence in any US court. Developed in partnership with Fastcase, Spoliation Scientist is a first-of-its-kind legal data analytics tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, text analytics, and interactive data visualizations to quickly and efficiently assess spoliation risk in any of the nation’s state and federal courts.
Softwareaithority.com

Commvault Radically Expands SaaS Portfolio to Meet Growing Demand and Introduces Intelligent Data Services Platform

Commvault’s Uniquely Integrated Portfolio With Hyperscale X and Metallic Provides Intelligent Data Services for All Workloads. Commvault announced the expansion of its Metallic software as a service (SaaS) portfolio and a new unified Intelligent Data Services Platform designed to meet organizations’ growing demand to intelligently manage their most critical asset—their data.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V.

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:. Final Terms dated 20 May 2021 in respect of an issue by Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. of EUR 300,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 24 May 2023 (the "Notes"). The Notes are issued under the €50,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme established...
Electronicsitsinternational.com

Velodyne applies AI to traffic monitoring

Velodyne Lidar has launched a solution which combines its Lidar sensors and Bluecity's artificial intelligence (AI) software to monitor traffic networks and public spaces. Velodyne says the platform generates real-time data analytics and predictions, helping to improve traffic and crowd flow efficiency, advance sustainability and protect vulnerable road users. The...