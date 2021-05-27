Kennedy Intelligence Data (KID) and SQREEM AI Help California Toyota Dealership Grow Traffic

These are the hottest cars so far for 2021. Anything on here you'd have guessed? Or that you'd buy?!. There are two ways to look at a 'hot selling car'. One is the amount of time it sits on a dealer's lot; the other is how many units are sold each year - the best two contemporary examples I can think of are the C8 Corvette and the F-150, respectively. The C8 sits around for less than 10 days and the F-150 sells nearly 2,500 units each day.