Kennedy Intelligence Data (KID) and SQREEM AI Help California Toyota Dealership Grow Traffic
Toyota of San Bernardino experienced significant increase in traffic to dealership utilizing KID/SQREEM AI Marketing Program. SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Kennedy Intelligence Data (KID) with its partner SQREEM Technologies Pte. Ltd. developed and executed a program for Toyota of San Bernardino with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology to increase the success of the dealership’s digital advertising campaigns. The results were so successful that a larger program is being prepared to test the KID approach over a greater network of Toyota dealerships.massachusettsnewswire.com