The Best Restaurants Between Milan and Lake Como

The best Chinese restaurants in Sydney are among the top-rated in the country, and it’s not a surprise. The harbour city is known for its culturally diverse dining scene, and Chinese cuisine is one of Sydney’s favourites. The Chinese cuisine is just as diverse as the country, with traditional dishes from every province, nook and cranny of the historically rich nation. The best Chinese restaurants in Sydney take lots of their inspiration from Cantonese food, as most Chinese immigrants originally came from Hong Kong. Now, the influences of West China and surrounding hubs have made their way over and we aren’t complaining! With so many places to try, we have gone all over Sydney to provide you with a fool-proof list of the best Chinese restaurants in Sydney.