The Best Restaurants Between Milan and Lake Como
There's a case to be made for how the restaurants between Milan and Lake Como are worth the drive alone. Just over 30 miles from Milan, Lake Como is a popular day-trip destination for travelers to the Lombard capital – if their itineraries don't allow for a few days at the lake itself. Sure, you can hop on a train and be there in an hour, but the lovely landscapes between Milan and Lake Como provide an idyllic backdrop for a scenic drive – one that's spangled with plenty of excellent restaurants.www.lacucinaitaliana.com