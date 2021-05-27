Top of Mind makes Surefire Creative content available as a standalone marketing resource for mortgage industry
ATLANTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced the launch of Surefire Creative, an online library of award-winning marketing collateral designed to supplement mortgage lenders’ prospect, client and partner marketing programs.massachusettsnewswire.com