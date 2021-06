ITHACA, NY -- A passenger van was a total loss after a fire on the afternoon of May 4 on Evergreen Lane in the town of Ithaca. Tompkins County 911 Dispatchers received a call around 1:45 pm for a van pulling a trailer that caught on fire. The driver noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment and when he pulled over and popped the hood, he could see flames. He quickly ran for an extinguisher, but by the time he returned, the fire had grown significantly.