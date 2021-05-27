Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch: Henry Cavill Becomes The One In Highlander Deepfake

By Matt Joseph
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago

There can be only one, and it seems that it’ll be Henry Cavill. Lionsgate is finally moving ahead with their reboot of the Highlander franchise, which has been stuck in development hell for a very long time now, with DCEU star Cavill attached to the lead role. Understandably, the internet is going crazy for the casting, and everyone’s eager to see how the Superman actor fares in the part.

wegotthiscovered.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Christopher Lambert
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highlander#Deepfake#Star#Mortal Kombat#Lionsgate#Dceu Star Cavill#Casting#Costume#Impressive Credits#Development Hell#Pic#Swords#Glimpse#Filmmakers#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesRochester Sentinel

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill confirmed for Enola Holmes sequel

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will be back for 'Enola Holmes 2'. Netflix has confirmed that the sequel to the 2020 mystery film, which was based on the first book in the series by Nancy Springer and explores the titular teenage sister (Brown) of famed literary detective Sherlock Holmes ( Cavill), will see the pair reprise the respective roles.
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Henry Cavill Addresses Comments About His Love Life

God, I can’t even begin to imagine what it would be like for the entire world to be hanging on everything that you do or say. I can’t even imagine what it would be like and nor do I envy the people in that situation. Henry Cavill took to the...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Henry Cavill Slams Critics as He Announces He Is "Very Happy in Love"

Henry Cavill is taking a stand against social media users who are spreading negativity about the people he cares about. The Justice League star shared an Instagram photo of himself with his new girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, along with a lengthy caption condemning the haters. "Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed," the actor began. "There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB Reportedly Trying To Talk To Henry Cavill Again About DCEU Role

Despite Henry Cavill finally breaking the months-long silence about his personal and professional future to politely asking his fans and folks in general not to speculate about it in the most gentlemanly fashion possible, insider Daniel Richtman has gone right back to speculating about the actor’s personal and professional future.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling

A little less than a week ago, we had some good news to report regarding the second season of Netflix's The Witcher with showrunner and EP Lauren S. Hissrich letting fans know that they were "deep" into post-production. Now, our focus shifts to series star Henry Cavill today but it's not exactly the kind of update we like to run with. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Cavill posted a "community announcement" to push back on "speculation" and "negative assumptions" people online have been making about the actor's "private life and professional partnerships" – and he's letting everyone know that "it's time to stop." To be honest, we're not sure of the particulars Cavill may be addressing. There are the usual BS rumors and innuendo (that we won't give air to here), and Cavill has a fanbase out there that doesn't feel like he's been given a decent chance to play his Superman. But whatever the collective body of trolling was, Cavill's had enough. "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me," Cavill explained. But if that's too much for some to deal with, Cavill ends with a closing wish for those folks, too: "If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB’s Reportedly Offered Henry Cavill A Cameo In The Flash

Another day, another rumor making the rounds about Henry Cavill’s potential involvement in Warner Bros. and DC Films’ upcoming slate of superhero projects. The speculation has become so all-encompassing at this stage that barely a day goes by without another addition to the revolving door of gossip, with the latest tidbit centered on The Flash.
CelebritiesComicBook

Henry Cavill Calls on Fans to End Hostility in Personal Social Media Post

Henry Cavill is calling on his fans to end the hostility in their debates about his career in a social media post. The Man of Steel star spoke his mind on Instagram while pleading with his followers to be respectful and civil. Over the last two years, there has been a lot of discussion about his place in the DC Comics universe. Zack Snyder’s Justice League being released only intensified the conversations. Numerous reports emerged that he was on the cusp of signing on for more appearances as Superman with Warner Bros., but there has been little communication on that since 2020. Now, Cavill is just asking his fans to not bring that speculation and negativity to his personal feeds. In addition, he would like to see the fanbase to be nicer to each other and not use him as a cudgel to insult one another. It’s a very Superman-like gesture.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Henry Cavill Asks For Privacy In New Post

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill posted a picture of himself and his girlfriend with a lengthy caption asking for privacy from fans. The 38-year-old actor first posted about his new relationship with Natalie Viscuso in April. Since then, online trolls have attacked Viscuso with death threats and insults. Cavill’s...
Visual Arttheubj.com

New Art Envisions What Henry Cavill Could Resemble As Highlander’s Connor MacLeod

New fan art envisions what The Witcher’s Henry Cavill could resemble as Connor MacLeod in the forthcoming Highlander reboot. Delivered in 1986, the first Highlander is a dream experience film that followed the account of an interminable race of heroes as the centuries progressed, who were completely bound to battle until the last not many would meet at the Gathering and battle for the Prize. Featuring Christopher Lambert as the lead character Connor MacLeod, a sixteenth century Scottish highlander, and Sean Connery as his guide Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez, the film would bring forth a few continuations of changing quality, two true to life spin-off arrangement, an enlivened arrangement, and a vivified film.
CelebritiesPage Six

Henry Cavill tells fans their ‘passion’ about his love life is ‘misplaced’

Actor Henry Cavill took to Instagram Saturday to ask passionate fans to butt out of his love life. The 38-year-old star of “The Witcher” posted a cozy photo with his television executive girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, 31, flanked by a 257-word caption that asks followers to tone down “animosity” that’s been “increasingly prevalent” on his feed.
Celebritiesdigitalmarketnews.com

Henry Cavill Comments On The Gossip Regarding His Private Life

Henry Cavill, the star of Superman, slammed all the speculation regarding his dating life on social media. He also announced that he is deeply in love with Natalie Viscuso, his girlfriend. Henry Cavill, 38, British actor, posted on Instagram that he is eager to make a community announcement. He also posted a selfie featuring Viscuso, Hollywood executive, 31. He added that he has noticed the social animosity revolving around his dating life. He has also noticed various speculations regarding his professional partnerships and private life.
CelebritiesPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Henry Cavill would like you to stay out of his love life

Henry Cavill is “very happy in love, and in life” and would be “enormously grateful” if you would be happy for him. The “Man of Steel” star posted a selfie with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on his verified Instagram account with a lengthy caption which began “Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Henry Cavill Wants You to Leave His Girlfriend Alone

Last month the news broke that Henry Cavill was in a relationship with television exec Natalie Viscuso — and when that news broke, so did millions of hearts. Now, the actor who has played Superman in the DC Universe is requesting that fans end the animosity, gossip and speculation about his personal life and respect his privacy.