An Australian academic on trial in China for espionage has told supporters he has been tortured in detention and still does not know which country he is accused of spying for. Chinese-born Yang Jun said he was mistreated while being held at a secret detention site after being taken into custody more than two years ago. "The first six months... was a really bad period. They tortured me," he said in a message seen by AFP. "I've already been held in a place worse than prison for over two years now."