New version of DataNumen SQL Recovery v5.9 offers Maximum Repair and Multilingual Interface
NEW YORK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — DataNumen, the manufacturer and vendor of cutting-edge recovery tools, announces the release of DataNumen SQL Recovery 5.9. In addition to the quick and exhaustive recovery of inaccessible SQL data files, the updated solution offers a multilingual interface with the support of English, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.