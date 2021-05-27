Cancel
New version of DataNumen SQL Recovery v5.9 offers Maximum Repair and Multilingual Interface

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — DataNumen, the manufacturer and vendor of cutting-edge recovery tools, announces the release of DataNumen SQL Recovery 5.9. In addition to the quick and exhaustive recovery of inaccessible SQL data files, the updated solution offers a multilingual interface with the support of English, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

massachusettsnewswire.com
