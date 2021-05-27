IMTS Institute is offering free career counselling of UGC

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is offering a free 10-week Culinary Training Program this summer to help economically disadvantaged adults gain culinary skills, jobs and self-reliance. The training program will also benefit and expand the support for the Foodbank’sKids Cafe and Summer Feeding programs. The Training Program provides basic culinary and employment skills, including sanitary practices, job readiness, resume development, time management, teamwork, leadership, decision-making skills, goal setting, and conflict resolution. Trainees will participate in an intensive academic and hands-on training environment while also earning a ServSafe Manager certification, a safety program under the National Restaurant Association. Upon completion of the program, culinary graduates will receive assistance to transfer their new skills to a job in one of the various foodbank partner businesses. The 12-week program operates Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Individuals must be at least 18 years of age and must apply by the May 25, 2021 deadline. To learn more and apply, visit theCulinary Training Program website or call Jacquelyn Linder at 757-596-7188.