Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Why rewilding is the UK’s coolest voluntourism trend

By Daniel Stables
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VG62m_0aDCrvSu00

“The plan is that, eventually, these will become the ancient woodlands of the future,” says Chris Neave who, along with wife Helen, helms the Make it Wild project in Yorkshire . “We won’t see them, our children won’t see them, even our grandchildren probably won’t see them – if you want to see this kind of thing, you have to wait 300 or 400 years.”

I’d joined them at Bank Woods near Harrogate, where they are expanding ancient and veteran woodland by planting a mixture of native broadleaf trees. Every tree that makes it to maturity overflows with life. “They say an ancient oak on its own will support a thousand different species – all the different tiny invertebrates, fungi, birds, and small mammals,” Chris said. “It’s just incredible; it’s an ecology in its own right.”

The conservation conversation often hangs on things we’re told we should cut out of our lives, or at least cut down on: flying, driving cars, eating meat. These directives are indeed important components in the fight to turn the tide against climate change, but they’re unlikely to convert the sceptical, who associate such measures with a diminishing, rather than an enhancement, of their lives. Rewilding , however, is something different: a positive act which visibly enriches our environment, and is, thanks to a growing number of projects with a tourism aspect, something that the public can increasingly get involved in themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyHIV_0aDCrvSu00

The Neaves run four rewilding projects across the county, with the aim of restoring land ravaged by overfarming to its wild state. Although this is a long game, their efforts are already bearing fruit. “We created a new woodland 11 years ago, and the return from what would have been a biodiversity desert in a field is what inspired us to carry on,” said Chris. “Even after five, six years, it was alive with birdsong, pollinators, mammals; foxes and deer live there now. It’s really heartening, and it’s proof that even if you do wreak damage and destruction, it can recover. You see the same thing in old quarries which have been allowed to fill with water and rewild: in 20 or 30 years, man’s industrial past is eradicated, and nature returns.”

It’s really heartening, and it’s proof that even if you do wreak damage and destruction, it can recover

Make It Wild is one of a number of rewilding projects which also welcomes visitors, with an eco-friendly self-catering cottage adjoining Bank Woods. “It’s got solar panels, air source heat exchange, and a lot of the furniture has been upcycled,” said Helen. “We’ve got an electric vehicle charger, and the guests have private access onto the nature reserve.” Activities on offer include mindfulness nature walks in the woods and the opportunity to volunteer with on-site projects such as tree planting, gorse clearing and checking bird boxes. A shepherd’s hut is set to be used for herbalist consultations, with a reiki studio above the cow barn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmGak_0aDCrvSu00

Other examples at the intersection of rewilding and tourism include Knepp, the poster child of British rewilding. A host of rare species have flocked to this West Sussex estate since its conversion from farmland into a nature reserve in 2000, including nightingales, turtle doves and purple emperor butterflies. Knepp is partly funded by tourism, with safaris on offer around the estate’s blossoming ecosystems, and a range of stylish treehouses and shepherd huts where visitors can stay.

Some of the country’s biggest rewilding success stories have been in the realm of birdlife, with storks, kites and ospreys returning to British skies after decades or centuries away. At the forefront of these efforts is the RSPB, which offers opportunities to engage with rewilding nationwide on dozens of sites from Devon to Shetland. These range from guided walks and badger spotting to longer-term residential placements, where people can stay for a week, or even several months, helping with practical conservation tasks like maintaining trails and hides, and clearing troublesome plants like ragwort, willow and sea buckthorn.

As travel restrictions continue to impinge on the plans of British holidaymakers, rewilding escapes chime with the current appetite for domestic, outdoorsy, socially distanced adventures. There is hope, though, that this will precede a longer term, deeper rooted shift in the way people approach travel. A recent survey found that young adults are willing to spend 25 per cent more for an eco-friendly escape, and that 41 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds want to be more environmentally and socially conscious while travelling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HCGl_0aDCrvSu00

Rewilding is no longer a fringe concern, but is increasingly being seen as a key factor in countering the climate catastrophe. The UK’s precious peatland has the potential to act as a vast carbon sink, and according to Rewilding Britain, one 10th of the country’s carbon emissions could be counteracted by restoring it, along with native woodland, wetland, and marine environments. No less a personage than David Attenborough recently spoke of his support for rewilding, saying: “A century from now our planet could be a wild place again. We have to do what nature has done. It worked out the secret of life long ago.”

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Attenborough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Rare Species#Wild Birds#Native Species#Ecology#Into The Wild#Bank Woods#Overfarming#Ospreys#Rspb#British Rewilding#Rewilding Projects#Rewilding Britain#Wild Project#Birdlife#Trees#Safaris#Uk#British Holidaymakers#Wetland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Environment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Science
Related
Animalsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Rewilding: four tips to let nature thrive

What would rewilding mean for a country like the UK? Bringing back wolves and bears? Returning the land to how it looked in prehistoric times? How will people fit into this wild and unimaginably different place? Questions like these abound whenever rewilding is in the news. In essence, rewilding involves...
U.K.The Independent

Conservationists to ‘rewild’ 200 acres of Scotland over next century

Conservationists are to rewild some 200 acres of southern Scotland over the next century under ambitious new plans. Vast tracts of wetlands and native woodland will be restored across the Dumfries and Galloway region, the National Trust for Scotland has revealed. Special attention will be paid to boosting biodiversity and...
Environmentkentlive.news

Why has the weather been so bad in the UK this month?

Rain, hail and wind - we’ve seen it all over the last few weeks in the UK. Outdoor pub trips might have gone ahead, but it feels like this May has seen some particularly gloomy weather. The Met Office has issued statistics about the stormy climate, explaining why the April...
BusinessItproportal

Why UK tech needs to look beyond London to thrive long-term

In the wake of Covid-19 there’s been a realization among employees, and hopefully, employers, that London and the big city career move isn’t essential to success. This could be a particularly defining moment for the UK’s technology sector, which of all our economic sectors, is most resilient to the types of changes and challenges brought about by the pandemic.
Environmentalloaadvertiser.com

Bank Holiday Monday UK’s hottest day of the year so far

Bank Holiday Monday is the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to continue to climb in parts of the UK. People flocked to parks and beaches to enjoy the balmy conditions as 24.6C was recorded in Kinloss in Scotland on Monday, according to the Met Office.
LifestyleHarper's Bazaar

The Great British Seaside: why UK coastal towns will always appeal

We really do like to be beside the seaside. Perhaps it’s a facet of living on an island, where the furthest place from the coast you could ever be - Coton in the Elms, Derbyshire - is only 70km from the shore. Perhaps it’s just animals making their way to water, but as we come up for air between Covid waves, for a lot of people, being free means the sea.
Sciencearchaeology.org

Prehistoric Rock Art Discovered in Scotland

ARGYLL, SCOTLAND—The Guardian reports that carved images of red deer have been found in western Scotland at Dunchraigaig cairn, in an area known for prehistoric cup and ring markings, by archaeology student Hamish Fenton. The carvings, on the capstone of a burial cist situated on the side of the cairn, are estimated to be between 4,000 and 5,000 years old. “As I shone the torch around [inside the cist], I noticed a pattern on the underside of the roof slab which didn’t appear to be natural markings in the rock,” Fenton said. “I could see that I was looking at a deer stag upside down, and as I continued looking around, more animals appeared on the rock.” Researchers from Historic Environment Scotland have made 3-D scans of the carvings. “While there are a few prehistoric carvings of deer in the UK, the only other ones created in the early Bronze Age are very schematic,” added investigator Tertia Barnett. “It is remarkable that these carvings in Dunchraigaig cairn show such great anatomical detail and there is no doubt about which animal species they represent,” she concluded. To read about a famous 4,800-year-old passage grave on the island of Orkney, go to "Around the World: Scotland."
LifestyleThe Guardian

Scotland’s finest: island-hopping in Orkney

Orkney – just voted Scotland’s ‘best island’ – is home to archaeological riches, lunar landscapes and silver-white sands. It’s a place to get away from it all – even if you live there. This morning, before breakfast, I was out on the water: silk-smooth in front, and streaming away behind,...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

UK ranks lowest for bathing water quality in Europe

The UK ranked last in an index of Europe’s cleanest swimming waters in 2020 – largely because the pandemic led to a drop in the number of samples collected. Just 110 (17 per cent) of the country’s more than 600 coastal and inland bathing sites were rated excellent, while 32 (5 per cent) were classified as good and 29 (4.5 per cent) as sufficient. Twelve (1.9 per cent) had poor bathing water quality.However, the figures were skewed since the vast majority of locations – 457, or 71.4 per cent – were unclassified, meaning an inadequate number of samples were collected,...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

What is the green watchlist and which countries could be on it?

Holidays abroad were given the go ahead from England from 17 May, under a traffic light system to classify each country or region as red, amber or green. This will depend on coronavirus infection rates, the presence of any “variants of concern” and the progress of the vaccination programme.There are 12 countries on the “green list” – including Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel – and 43 countries on the “red list”, including Dubai, Turkey and the Maldives. Everywhere else, including most of Europe, is on the amber list.As well as the traffic light system, there will also be a “green...
AnimalsBBC

Rewilding: Golden eagles and wildcats could return in England

On a stroll in the countryside you might spot a squirrel or perhaps some interesting birds. But soon you could be catching a glimpse of something more exciting, with plans to reintroduce golden eagles and wildcats in England. It's part of an effort to boost wildlife announced by Environment Secretary...
Energy Industryopenaccessgovernment.org

Decarbonising the UK’s heat infrastructure

Ben Lynch, Director of Anthesis Group, discusses the challenges of decarbonising the UK’s heat infrastructure. According to the UK Government, a heat network is a distribution system of insulated pipes that takes heat from a central source and delivers it to domestic or non-domestic buildings. Decarbonising heat networks. The UK...
GardeningFood52

Why the Next Big Gardening Trend Is Taking a Cue from Local Biodiversity

Planting a tree and seeing it grow and thrive is one of the most long-lasting and fulfilling gardening experiences. I feel that way about the gingko in our front yard, but when it comes to wildlife value, a gingko is almost like having a plastic tree in your yard—it has zero value to the little critters that make nature work. A gingko attracts no caterpillars at all (which are essential for birds to raise their young), but a native oak, on the other hand, supports more than 550 species of caterpillars. According to Doug Tallamy, a professor of entomology and wildlife ecology at the University of Delaware and a leading voice in the movement to plant more natives, a single pair of chickadees needs 6,000 to 9,000 caterpillars to feed one clutch of young.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Just one in 10 UK adults confident of ‘normal’ holiday abroad

Just one in 10 UK adults is confident of having a ‘normal’ summer holiday abroad this year, according to a YouGov poll of travel intentions. The latest YouGov poll also found just 8% of respondents have an overseas holiday booked despite the number of bookings rolled over to this summer from the spring or from last year.
AnimalsPosted by
IBTimes

Tasmanian Devils Born On Australian Mainland In Rewilding Push

Tasmanian devils have been born in the wild on Australia's mainland 3,000 years after the marsupials disappeared from the continent, conservation groups said Tuesday, raising hopes that a major rewilding effort could succeed. Aussie Ark and a coalition of other conservation groups revealed that seven of the carnivorous mammals were...
Lifestyleallaboutglamping.com

The Best of Glamping Cornwall

Cornwall is one of those unique landscapes in the UK and a popular getaway region for many Brits and foreigners on holiday. It encompasses England’s rugged southwestern tip with wilderness moorland and tons of sandy beaches to explore. Because of the beautiful views and expansive nature of this area, Glamping Cornwall is a wildly sought-after escape from the bustling cities of the UK.
WildlifePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientist Finds First Complete Egg of Extinct Dwarf Emu in Sand Dune

From left to right: A mainland emu egg, Tasmanian emu egg, Kangaroo Island emu egg and King Island emu egg. Julian Hume and Christian Robertson, Biology Letters. Thanks to a researcher from U.K.'s Natural History Museum and a King Island historian, a strikingly large egg of a dwarf emu, which is a short and stocky bird that went extinct about 200 years ago, has been unearthed in "rare" and "unique" discovery from a sand dune on King Island, located between Australia and Tasmania.