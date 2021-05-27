Cancel
Houston, TX

Preview Picks: Twangfest, HAAPIFEST among Houston’s must-do pop culture events

By Andrew Dansby, Cary Darling
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year pent up, local musicians are itching to get back to the stage. And the first-ever Brooklyn Twangfest pulls together an absurd number of great local acts. The event takes its name from Houston transplant Luba Dvorak and his band the Brooklyn Twang, who turn out a spirited form of roots rock that draws from old country music and Bruce Springsteen. All manner of familiar faces will join the nine-hour event, 14 acts total, including the Blaggards, the Mighty Orq, Allen Hill and Trish Cramblet.

