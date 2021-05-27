Rain doesn't hold back Spain Park Class of 2021 graduation ceremony

Spain Park High School Principal Larry Giangrosso wasn’t about to let a little rain stop the 371 members of the Class of 2021 from having a full graduation ceremony. The rain began to fall about 45 minutes into the ceremony at Jaguar Stadium Wednesday night. It came after the speeches but before Giangrosso had finished handing out diplomas to all of the 20 valedictorians and 67 honor graduates that preceded the rest of the class.