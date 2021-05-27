Sonim Technologies and Energy Electronics Partner Up for Distribution of the Sonim RS60

Debuts N6RF for enhanced 5G smartphone experience, N5A for state-of-the-art automotive, and new 3DFabric technologies. – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) is unveiling its latest innovations in advanced logic technology, specialty technologies, and TSMC 3DFabric™ advanced packaging and chip stacking technologies at the Company’s 2021 Technology Symposium. Taking place online for a second year, the symposium connects customers with TSMC’s new offerings, including N6RF for next-generation 5G smartphone and WiFi 6/6e performance, N5A for state-of-the-art automotive applications, and enhancements across the range of 3DFabric technologies. Over 5,000 customers and technology partners around the world have registered for our 2021 Technology Symposium, being held from June 1-2. “Digitalization is transforming society faster than ever as people use technology to overcome the barriers created by the global pandemic to connect, collaborate, and solve problems,” said Dr. C.C. Wei, CEO of TSMC. “This digital transformation has opened up a new world full of opportunities for the semiconductor industry. Our global Technology Symposium highlights many of the ways we are enhancing and expanding our technology portfolio to unleash our customers’ innovations.”