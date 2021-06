We’re halfway through 2021, and the books just keep on coming. In fact, it seems as if publishing is getting geared up for an amazing latter half of the year, with the month of June full of reads we’re ready to dig into throughout the summer. On this list alone, there’s a memoir about love and forgiveness, a queer rom-com that includes time traveling, two nonfiction books that dive deep into multiple disabilities, and even a social horror about micoaggressions in the workplace. In other words, there’s something for everyone on our June BitchReads list. As always, happy reading!