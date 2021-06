Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) The Tennessee Titans need to invest in Ryan Tannehill’s eventual successor. Certain positions are different. You need great pitching in baseball. There will be some long days and nights in hockey if you don’t have a goalie. Most teams that don’t have their quarterback in the NFL, the NCAA, or at the high school level are dead in the water. The switch seemed to flip when the Tennesee Titans relaced Marcus Mariota with Ryan Tannehill, and the two-tone blue hasn’t looked back since.