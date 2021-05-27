Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Genuine or gimmick? Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka’s rivalry can ignite golf regardless

By Tom Kershaw
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJKib_0aDCrZF200

By now you will have almost certainly seen the 45-second clip of Brooks Koepka that leaked after last week’s PGA Championship. The one where, as Bryson DeChambeau trundles past, Koepka is consumed by such open disdain that he appears to totally malfunction, his eyeballs rolling back into his head like a pair of dead fish floating to the surface. “I f****** … I lost my train of thought hearing that b*******,” he says as his rival’s metal spikes crunch on the patio. “F****** Christ.”

It is rare for golf to broach into the realm of viral sensation. This is, after all, the most manicured and doctored of all sports, from its pristine outfits, ubiquitous sponsors and homogenous personalities right down to those perfect blades of grass dyed an extra shade of green for good measure. Once in a blue moon, there might be an eccentric rebel who defies convention, but for the most part, you’d have a hard time differentiating your average pro in a police line-up. “That’s him, officer, the 6ft white male in beige trousers, an offensively patterned polo shirt and baseball cap.”

In the absence of a transcending icon like Tiger Woods, that longstanding uniformity has usually left golf to thrive on great rivalries to define its eras: Palmer vs Nicklaus, Faldo vs Norman, Sorenstam vs Webb. Since the turn of the century, it is also something the sport has sorely lacked.

Phil Mickelson can claim to have been Woods’ best opponent, but in truth, their spheres of greatness are hardly comparable, even after the 50-year-old’s record-breaking victory at Kiawah Island . And while many have attempted to step into the void left in Woods’ absence, this generation’s most gifted players have rarely peaked simultaneously. Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth both stuttered after catapulting into the spotlight. Dustin Johnson saw a legacy of opportunities slip through his grasp at the majors. Whereas Woods once cast a cold and confrontational dominance, there is a warm cordiality, even a vulnerability, at the apex of today’s game. It does not detract from the fierce competitiveness, but a rotating cast will always find it harder to capture the imagination.

For that reason, the simmering animosity between Koepka and DeChambeau is a welcome storyline. Both major champions in or entering their primes, on the surface at least, there is nothing gentle about their antipathy. They may still look decidedly similar - hulking Americans with a shared obsession for weightlifting and diets - but their personalities are polar opposites, the aggrieved athlete versus the obsessive scientist, and the cracks in the ice have long been visible.

They first emerged in 2019, when Koepka aired widespread frustrations surrounding DeChambeau’s “embarrassing” pace of play, which has on occasion been so painful as to encompass all four seasons. That led to a minor confrontation on a practice putting green when DeChambeau indirectly told Koepka to “say it to his face” - an invitation that was unhesitatingly accepted. The pair appeared to reconcile soon afterwards, although only after Koepka affirmed, somewhat jokingly, that he’d win in a physical fight.

If it all felt rather “petty”, as Koepka himself described it, the sourness became notably more personal after moving into vanity stakes. When Koepka lost a significant amount of weight for a magazine spread in ESPN’s Body Issue magazine, DeChambeau said: “I don’t think his genetics even make him look good. He didn’t have any abs. I have abs.” The remark prompted Koepka to post a picture of his four major championship trophies with the caption: “You were right. I am two short of a six-pack,” and later insinuated that DeChambeau’s outburst at a cameraman was the product of steroid-induced rage.

The sense of barely disguised loathing appeared to come to a naked boil at the PGA Championship, where Koepka finished in second after a bitterly disappointing final round. However, some have, perhaps rightly, questioned whether the hostility is in fact confected, particularly after the PGA Tour recently introduced a $40m fund to reward those who “move the needle” regardless of their performance. The watered-down barbs exchanged since the PGA Championship, with DeChambeau claiming to “live rent-free” in Koepka’s head while announcing a lucrative NFL-crossover match, certainly felt opportunistic, if not entirely premeditated.

But while it is dangerous to endorse any manufactured or superficial hysteria, there is no doubt that prickly rivalries will only help to give golf new blood. After all, sport’s most memorable rivalries are rarely fought in polite silence. Be it genuine or a gimmick, Koepka and DeChambeau’s feud will draw more eyes to run-of-the-mill events, and can render a field of largely indistinguishable players far more distinct.

The Independent

The Independent

137K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Magazine#Tour Championship#Americans#Espn#Body Issue#The Pga Tour#The Pga Championship#Nfl#Prickly Rivalries#Greatness#Grass#Play#Blue Moon#Baseball Cap#Green#Kiawah Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfCBS Sports

PGA Championship predictions, odds 2021: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka picks from PGA insider

Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy will try to join exclusive clubs when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 20 on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. Spieth can become just the sixth golfer to win the career grand slam with a victory, while McIlroy could become the sixth player to win the PGA Championship more than twice. Spieth last won a major at the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale, while McIlroy's last major title was the 2014 PGA at Valhalla, but both seem to be peaking at the right time entering the PGA Championship 2021.
Golfchatsports.com

Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka set to make first starts since Masters

Hideki Matsuyama is set to make his first PGA Tour start since winning the Masters Tournament at next week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. The current world No. 14 will be joined by a handful of big names at TPC Craig Ranch, according to Friday’s field list. Brooks Koepka, who turned 31...
Golfprogolfweekly.com

The 15 Greatest Golfers in PGA Championship History

The 103rd PGA Championship is almost upon us. Golf’s most underrated major will be contested this year at the Kiawah Island’s iconic Ocean Course. To celebrate the history of the PGA, we’re ranking the 15 greatest PGA Champions of all time. There have been 72 different golfers to claim the...
Dallas, TXusaonlinesportsbooks.com

Bryson DeChambeau Back Atop The Odds Board For AT&T Byron Nelson

MCKINNEY, Texas – The PGA Tour heads to a brand new stop this week as the best players in the world travel just north of Dallas, Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. The field isn’t at full strength this week with many players preparing for the...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rory McIlroy bumps Brooks Koepka out of top 10

Rory McIlroy climbed back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings following his first win in 18 months, and knocked Brooks Koepka out of that group in the process. McIlroy's one-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship vaulted him up six spots to No. 7 after having fallen to his lowest ranking in a decade. Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters in his only event since a March knee procedure, fell two spots to No. 12.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Joe Maddon: Mike Trout's tee shot 'exceeds' Bryson DeChambeau's in number of metrics

Mike Trout, already considered one of the best baseball players of all time after just 10 seasons, may be having a career year in 2021. His slash line is hard to believe, even for a batter of his caliber. With numbers of .365/.484/.692, the latter two of which lead to a league-high and career-best OPS of 1.177, he's looking to become only the second player in league history with four MVP awards.
Golfoddschecker.com

AT&T Byron Nelson Tips & Preview: Course Guide, Tee Times & TV

TPC Craig Ranch is the third different venue for this event in the last four renewals as the event cuts its long ties with TPC Las Colinas. A new venue is always a challenge for punters but this one looks a shade easier to analyse than most maiden tracks. Here we have a 7400+ yard course with long par 3s and short par 5s. A creek meanders its way through the course and could be an issue with some drives off the tee but generally speaking the course looks wide open and with little hazards off the tee looks set up for a bomber to dominate. Strokes Gained off the tee will be of high importance I'd suggest and maybe birdie or better leaders are worth looking to for a pointer as to who may score well. TPC courses are usually a great setup with I expect plenty of birdies here.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

2021 Byron Nelson: Brooks Koepka Falls Way Behind Leaders

Scores were low on Thursday at the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson. A number of players shot rounds well under par. Brooks Koepka was not one of those players. While J.J. Spaun was shooting 63 and Rafa Cabrera Bello, Doc Redman and Aaron Wise were shooting 64, Koepka was largely unable to get much going in his first round.
GolfGolfWRX

Bryson DeChambeau WITB 2021 (May)

Bryson DeChambeau’s WITB accurate as of the Wells Fargo Championship. After experimenting with a RadSpeed Prototype at the Masters, DeChambeau has returned to his King LTD Pro driver. Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (7.5 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf Tour AXS Blue 60 X. 3-wood: Cobra King Prototype B (10.5 degrees)
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Gear reviews

There have been 17 men to shoot 63 in the tournament, including Gary Player, Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods. Two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka has done it twice both of which came in tournament wins at Bellerive and Bethpage Black. Bruce Crampton, 1975 (Firestone GC), second round (7-under) Raymond...
Golfgolfmagic.com

"I played really bad": Bryson DeChambeau on his first round at AT&T Byron Nelson

Bryson DeChambeau was unhappy with his performance in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, shooting a 3-under-par 69. This would not appear to be a bad card, however, it was a low-scoring day at the Texas venue which was shown by Jordan Spieth and J. J. Spaun shooting 9-under-par to share the lead.
GolfNew York Post

Bryson DeChambeau responds to Brooks Koepka shade with bizarre flex

Bryson DeChambeau saw Brooks Koepka’s mid-interview shade. In a now-viral video, Koepka became exasperated as DeChambeau clomped behind him at the PGA Championship, making loud noises with his cleats. Koepka admittedly lost his train of thought “after hearing that bullsh-t,” he told the interviewer. Under a post of the video...
Mckinney, TXsemoball.com

Matsuyama returns at Nelson, 1st event since winning Masters

Hideki Matsuyama has the simple goal of getting his game back in shape at the AT&T Byron Nelson. McKINNEY, Texas (AP) -- Hideki Matsuyama has the simple goal of getting his game back in shape at the AT&T Byron Nelson, his first tournament since becoming the first Japanese player to win the Masters.
GolfBradenton Herald

Momentum for McIlroy, few others going into PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy knows as well as anyone how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Until winning at his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow last week, McIlroy had gone 18 months without winning anywhere, the second-longest dry spell of his career. Now he's the betting favorite for the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday at Kiawah Island.