The techniques used in the village of Janefal could now be a model for regions around the world that are struggling with low vaccination rates. When health workers tried to convince Munir Pathan to take the COVID-19 vaccine in February, the 52-year-old farmer refused. The jab would kill him, he was certain. A resident of Janefal village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, roughly a 228-mile drive from Mumbai, Pathan had read messages on WhatsApp, stating that vaccine shots are lethal and that if a doctor errs while administering the shot, it leads to an infection in the arm. The only way to save the person thereafter is by amputating the limb.