Lung cancer, the most common cancer type with the highest mortality, can largely be categorized by the genetic mutations that cause it. Officials with the FDA have approved sotorasib (Lumakras; Amgen) as the first treatment for adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have the KRAS G12C genetic mutation and who have received at least 1 prior systemic therapy. According to the FDA, the approval is the first for a targeted therapy for tumors with any KRAS mutation, which accounts for approximately 25% of mutations in NSCLCs. KRAS G12C represents approximately 13% of mutations in NSCLCs.