Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

By Randy Elias
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Shares of several companies with cryptocurrency exposure are trading higher amid a continued rebound in the price of Bitcoin following recent weakness. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines. The stock is trading approximately 5% higher at $26.57 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of 57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.68.

