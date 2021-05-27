Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
Shares of several companies with cryptocurrency exposure are trading higher amid a continued rebound in the price of Bitcoin following recent weakness. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines. The stock is trading approximately 5% higher at $26.57 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of 57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.68.