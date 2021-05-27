Cancel
Shimano patents electronic braking for bikes

By Paul Norman
BikeRadar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShimano has been granted a patent on an electronic braking system for bikes or other “small vehicles”. The system uses electronics to identify when a rider applies the brakes and a motor to push hydraulic fluid to the brake calipers. In Shimano’s US patent, granted on 18 May 2021 and...

#Disc Brake#Brake Calipers#Brake Pads#Brake Fluid#Electric Bikes#Motor Vehicles#Hybrid Car#Shimano#Wheelbased Com#Sram#Bikeradar#Axs#Shimano Dura Ace#Bike Components#Drop Bar Bikes#Hydraulic Brakes#Electric Car Designs#Hydraulic Fluid#Lever Bodies#Drop Handlebars
