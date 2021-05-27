Shimano patents electronic braking for bikes

It’s hard to argue with the sense of wearing a seatbelt in a car. In an accident you’re less likely to hit squishy human bits against hard machinery if you’re strapped into place. On motorcycles, the situation is totally different, but Italian design and engineering firm Italdesign reckons modern technology means seatbelts might have a future on two wheels as well as four. Italdesign was founded by legendary designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, who’s been behind a huge number of car designs from the original VW Golf to the Lotus Esprit, not to mention bikes including the ’70s Ducati 860 GT and Suzuki RE5, firearms for Beretta, cameras for Nikon, and even the futuristic Seiko watches used in the movie Aliens. However, his company has engineering, testing, and manufacturing capacities as well as its styling arm, and it’s from the engineering side that the motorcycle seatbelt idea arises.