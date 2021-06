A Sauvie Island School eighth-grader built and installed the miniature food pantry.Hannah Nunn was having dinner with her family when she first thought about putting a free food cabinet in the center of Scappoose. Nunn said the topic came up when one of her sisters was complaining about dinner, and her mom reminded her that having enough food to eat — even if it isn't your favorite dinner — isn't something everyone has. Her older sister chimed in, noting that food insecurity isn't just a problem in far away places, but a local issue. They started talking about how a...