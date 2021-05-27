Reviewing Roma’s Goalkeepers: A Year of Disappointment
It doesn’t take a coaching license to notice that perhaps Roma’s most deficient area this season was found between the sticks. The Giallorossi are still enduring their seasons-long search for an adequate replacement for Alisson Becker, and although there were moments here and there where some goalies showed promise this year, there’s a reason that one of José Mourinho’s priorities this summer appears to be a new starting goalkeeper.www.chiesaditotti.com