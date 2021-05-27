Cancel
Bitcoin Consolidates Around Short-Term Support; Faces Resistance Near $42K

By Damanick Dantes
CoinDesk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTC is down about 3% over the past seven days as the price recovery from $30,000 stalls. Bitcoin is holding above the 100-period moving average on the hourly chart which suggests the short-term trend is improving. Immediate resistance is seen at $40,000 where buyers failed to sustain upside over the...

www.coindesk.com
