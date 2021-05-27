These 'Shockingly Good' Cotton Shorts Cost $22 or Less — and Shoppers Love Them for Summer Lounging

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Tracee Ellis Ross is such a ray of light that if anyone could make us believe in a beauty routine of smiling, constant laughter, and nothing else, it'd be her. So it only adds to the appeal that time and again, Ross comes clean about her skin regimen — and given that she developed Pattern hair products by hand, you know her standards are high. But that much was obvious from how good she looks, and according to Ross, her trademark huge eyes get a little help from one extraordinary eye cream.