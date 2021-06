As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, health officials have pushed the importance of Covid-19 vaccines in an effort to protect a majority of Americans, and the rest of the world, against the novel virus. Already 158 million Americans, or 47.7 per cent, have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 124 million Americans, or 37.5 per cent, are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Health officials would now have to reach those who are hesitant about the vaccine, as the country works to reach herd immunity....