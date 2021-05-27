Cancel
FinCEN’s New Head Says Controversial Trump-Era Crypto Proposal Is Still Pending

By Nikhilesh De
CoinDesk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Nothing's been decided," says Michael Mosier, the former Chainalysis counsel who became acting head of the financial crime-fighting agency this year. FinCEN continues to engage with the cryptocurrency industry about the controversial proposed rule, which critics claim would make it difficult – if not impossible – to use certain smart contracts and otherwise impose a heavy compliance burden on exchanges, said Acting Director Michael Mosier in a pre-recorded interview with Jill Carlson at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference.

