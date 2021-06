The city of Nashville has a myriad of eateries and cafes that are perfect for a Saturday morning cup of joe, but none of them are more passionate about the community than the Cafe at Thistle Farms. You’ll find it in West Nashville, and you can’t miss the lavender-ensconced exterior or prominent mural that states, “Love Heals Every Body.” We visited for ourselves and enjoyed a beautiful morning spent in the sunlight-strewn cafe. It’s perfect for a day spent working or even to gather with dear friends.