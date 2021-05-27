Cancel
Thursday BP: Giants to fully open ballpark doors on June 25

By Brady Klopfer
McCovey Chronicles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and happy Thursday. In under a month, the San Francisco Giants will open the doors to Oracle Park. Fully. The team announced on Wednesday that, starting June 25, there will no longer be restrictions on capacity at the ballpark. Up until that date, the Giants will continue with the approach they’re currently using, which is greatly reduced capacity, with social distancing, tickets sold only in pairs, and a section for fully vaccinated fans.

