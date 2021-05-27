Thursday BP: Giants to fully open ballpark doors on June 25
Hello and happy Thursday. In under a month, the San Francisco Giants will open the doors to Oracle Park. Fully. The team announced on Wednesday that, starting June 25, there will no longer be restrictions on capacity at the ballpark. Up until that date, the Giants will continue with the approach they’re currently using, which is greatly reduced capacity, with social distancing, tickets sold only in pairs, and a section for fully vaccinated fans.www.mccoveychronicles.com