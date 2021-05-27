Illinois making vaccine available to weekend travelers

CHICAGO – Memorial Day marks the traditional start to summer and in Chicago, it, unfortunately, coincides with a spike in violence. In preparation, the Chicago police announced last week that the department canceled days off and officers would work 12-hour shifts. This weekend, the department says more than 30 people were shot, three of them fatally. The weekend’s numbers are a far cry from 2020, however. Last year, Memorial Day weekend was the city’s most violent in five years.