Illinois making vaccine available to weekend travelers

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Memorial Day weekend travelers up and down Illinois. The state announced clinics at Union Station in Chicago and four TravelCenters of America locations in Mount Vernon, Troy, Effingham and Bloomington. Wally’s and Hy-Vee are also offering a clinic for travelers...

