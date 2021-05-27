Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navarre, FL

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT 5-27-21

navarrenewspaper.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas. This is our link for Youtube videos we have...

www.navarrenewspaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
Navarre, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Destin, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#Fishing Rod#Sports Fishing#Long Beach#White Fish#Free Water#Rain Water#Navarre Fishing Report#Rm Good#Spanish#Mahi Mahi#Www Santarosa Fl Gov#Black Tip King#Navarre Beach#Gulf Blvd#Rain Tonight Winds#Bonita#Free Weekly Passes#Pier Rules#Lifeguards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Panama City, FLNews Herald

OUR VIEW: Be responsible, don't "panic buy"

Recent history has shown us that there are two things the residents of Northwest Florida are absolutely, never ever, willing to let themselves run out of: toilet paper and gas. The irony is the fear associated with either of those possibilities change peoples’ behavior to the point that they themselves...
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

The Spaceship House Is A Themed Airbnb In Florida That’s Straight Out Of A Fantasy Novel

Greetings, earthlings. For anyone looking to level up their next getaway in Florida, we have an Airbnb rental on Navarre Beach that is out of this world. The Spaceship House in Florida is a dome house rental that fits up to ten guests comfortably. But it’s not the number of guests this rental holds that […] The post The Spaceship House Is A Themed Airbnb In Florida That’s Straight Out Of A Fantasy Novel appeared first on Only In Your State.
Navarre, FLssrnews.com

Beach Chamber to Host 2021 Blessing of the Beach

The public is invited to the “Blessing of the Beach” at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 20. The event will take place just east of the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier. “We are thankful for the beauty of Navarre Beach, and wish for our community to join us as we bless the beach for the beauty that it brings to our area, along with the many visitors that travel to our area for rest and relaxation,” said Chamber CEO Chanda Ryan. “We also hope for a safe and prosperous summer season for our community, area businesses, first responders and our visitors.”
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia; Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Escambia County in northwestern Florida Southern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in South of the I-10 Corridor. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Ensley, Warrington, Niceville, Gonzalez, Destin, Gulf Shores, Eglin AFB, Foley, Pace, Milton, Valparaiso, Gulf Breeze, Orange Beach and Goulding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. South of the I-10 Corridor from southern Baldwin County to Destin is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.