The recent contract signed by Stony Point and Patriot Hills, LLC to sell the town’s municipal golf course has become a flash point, one that will soon be settled by a town wide referendum. This is also an election year, and voters will be going to the polls to re-elect incumbent Jim Monaghan, a Republican or vote for his challenger, Michael Didierich, a Democrat. Didierich has not formally announced his candidacy yet but told the Rockland Times he is, indeed, tossing his hat in the ring for the Supervisor’s position this year.