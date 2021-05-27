Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Everything you need to know about black, white and yellow fungus infections in India

By Stuti Mishra
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUtNT_0aDCp6u200

A host of black, yellow and white fungal infections have been reported in India among Covid-19 survivors, leading to fears of an “ epidemic within a pandemic” in a country hit by a deadly second wave that has affected millions of people.

Over 11,000 cases of black fungus , scientifically known as mucormycosis, have been reported in India, including 600 in the national capital Delhi .

Although there is no official tally of fatalities in the public domain yet, according to the Associated Press, local media have recorded more than 250 deaths due to black fungus.

Two other types of infections — white fungus, or candidiasis, and yellow fungus, which belongs to the family of mucormycosis — have also emerged among recovered Covid-19 patients.

Experts say these fungal infections aren’t new, however, the rate at which they are developing among Covid-19 patients is alarming. And because of the large number of people afflicted with Covid-19, an acute shortage of the drugs used to treat the fungus has also been reported.

The Independent spoke to Dr Sumit Ray, head of critical care at Delhi’s Holy Family hospital, which has treated a number of cases of fungal infections in Covid patients, to understand these infections, their symptoms, treatment, and why Covid-19 patients are more prone to it.

Difference between black, white and yellow fungus

“Black fungus or mucormycosis is a type of fungi which are called moulds,” Dr Ray explained. “We are all exposed to these on a daily basis but do not get affected unless we are significantly immunocompromised or immunosuppressed.”

Black fungus, which, among others, causes a rhino-cerebral infection, has a mortality rate of 50 per cent even after treatment, according to Dr Ray. A second type of mucormycosis that is being observed in India is of the skin, which is easier to treat, but dangerous if it spreads to other organs.

Candidiasis, of which four cases have been reported so far, is a more common type of fungus that could grow in intensive care units at hospitals and is treatable by commonly available medicines, Dr Ray said. However, on Thursday, Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital reported the first-of-its-kind white fungus where multiple perforations were found throughout the intestine.

The yellow fungus infection is also a form of mucor that is rarer than black fungus. It grows in similar settings as the black fungus and its treatment remains the same.

Dr BP Tyagi, an ENT specialist, who diagnosed the first case of yellow fungus in Ghaziabad, told The Independent : “The patient who was diagnosed with the infection was admitted with extreme fatigue, fever, cough, eye swelling.”

Though not much is known about white and yellow fungus in relation to Covid-19, experts have said the colour depends on growth of the fungus and it is “better to not identify them with colour.”

Connection of fungal infections and Covid-19

The fungal infections are especially evident in patients with co-morbidities and overuse of steroid treatment, Dr Ray said.

Due to a lack of hospital beds during the second wave, several patients, even those with diabetes and other co-morbidities, were prescribed steroids at home. “Their monitoring was not happening as well as it would happen at a hospital... the possibilities of such infections increased,” Dr Ray said.

“Don’t start looking for symptoms if you are not a person who can be prone to this infection, 99.9 per cent of Covid patients will not get it, it’s not related to coronavirus itself,” he reassured.

How much steroid use is safe?

“Steroids are important in our battle against Covid-19 when a patient is hospitalised and needs oxygen or in severely sick patients,” he said.

“Usually when the patient does not require oxygen, steroid use for five days is more than enough when needed,” he said. “Even those on a minimal amount of oxygen require a pretty low dose, higher dose are for only for those who are on ventilators or have high requirement of oxygen.”

What are the symptoms of fungal infections in Covid-19 patients?

Some common symptoms of black fungus include high fever, severe headache, nasal discharge or blurring of vision. According to Dr Ray, rhino-cerebral mucormycosis begins from the sinus and affects the brain, which causes these symptoms. It can also lead to loss of eyesight in some cases.

Another rare type of black fungus is the disseminated mucormycosis, which spreads through the bloodstream and can affect the organs. However, it occurs usually during transplant surgeries in severely ill patients. Its symptoms include visible black spots on the skin, among other symptoms like fever and extreme fatigue.

The common type of white fungus can be seen as a white layer on the tongue, particularly when patients use steroids through inhalers.

“You should wash your mouth well after taking inhalers or else it leaves a steroid coating in your mouth or your tongue and that can lead to white fungus or oral candidiasis,” Dr Ray cautioned.

After the first case of yellow fungus was detected, experts said it can be more dangerous since it starts internally, and could cause pus leakage or lead to slow healing of wounds. Its symptoms included lack of appetite, lethargy, sunken eyes, among others.

However, according to Dr Ray, it is treatable in similar ways as the black fungus as it belonged to the family of mucormycosis, but more studies are needed to understand it.

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyesight#Yellow Fever#Fungi#Diabetes Symptoms#Diabetes Patients#The Associated Press#Ganga Ram Hospital#Yellow Fungus#White Fungus#Fungal Infections#Oral Candidiasis#Colour#Covid Patients#Covid 19 Patients#Cough#Steroid Treatment#Oxygen#Severe Headache#Deaths#Extreme Fatigue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
Country
India
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Public HealthThe Daily Star

The public must know more about black fungus

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, a new infection has surfaced—black fungus or Mucormycosis. Although the infection has mostly spread in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat states of India, as a neighbouring country, we must also start taking preventive measures as it can have severe consequences, such as blindness, stroke and death.
Public HealthEast Bay Times

They recovered from Covid, only to die of ‘black fungus.’ What we know about the disease sweeping India

In early May, doctors in India began raising the alarm about a rise in mucormycosis — a rare and potentially deadly infection also known as black fungus. Many of those being infected are coronavirus patients, or those who have recently recovered from Covid-19, whose immune systems have been weakened by the virus or who have underlying conditions — most notably diabetes.
Public HealthBBC

Black fungus: India reports nearly 9,000 cases of rare infection

India has reported more than 8,800 cases of deadly "black fungus" in a growing epidemic of the disease. The normally rare infection, called mucormycosis, has a mortality rate of 50%, with some only saved by removing an eye. But in recent months, India saw thousands of cases affecting recovered and...
Diseases & TreatmentsBBC

'White fungus': Drug-resistant fungal infections pose threat to India patients

In May, a middle-aged-man suffering from Covid-19 was admitted in an intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata. As his condition deteriorated, the patient was put on a ventilator. He was administered steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill Covid-19 patients. But experts say the drug also reduces immunity and pushes up blood sugar levels in patients.
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘Black fungus’ disease linked to Covid spreads across India

States across India have begun declaring a “black fungus” epidemic as cases of the fatal rare infection shoot up in patients recovering from Covid-19. The fungal disease, called mucormycosis, has a 50% mortality rate. It affects patients initially in the nose but the fungus can then spread into the brain, and can often only be treated by major surgery removing the eye or part of skull and jaw.
Public HealthIFLScience

What Is The "Black Fungus" Ravaging India's COVID-19 Patients?

As COVID-19 cases continue to rage in India, a startling number of “black fungus” infections are also being seen across the country. India's government has reported 8,848 cases of the once-rare fungal infection in COVID-19 patients and people who have recovered from COVID-19, as of May 22, 2021. The majority of cases have been seen in just a handful of states: Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Osteoporosis: What you need to know about this “silent bone disease”

According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, an estimated 10 million people in the United States have osteoporosis, a disease that causes weak, thinning bones. In recognition of Osteoporosis Awareness Month, Cedars-Sinai Newsroom sat down with Kathleen Breda, MSN, orthopaedic nurse practitioner and manager of the Geriatric Fracture Program at Cedars-Sinai, to share recommendations on how to detect, treat and prevent osteoporosis.
Skin Carefemalefirst.co.uk

Everything you need to know about vegan beauty by The Beauty Botanist

'Vegan beauty refers to products made without any animal or animal-derived ingredients'. Holland & Barrett currently stocks more than 900 natural, cruelty-free and vegan products, including those containing vegetable-derived alternatives for hyaluronic acid, squalane and collagen. We caught up with Jennifer Hirsch, AKA The Beauty Botanist to discuss all aspects of vegan beauty and what it means for your skin.
Wildlifethenewstrace.com

Black fungus an infection can be brought about by means of soil, rotten issues, know the way to forestall it from the physician

Black fungus brought about by means of corona an infection The dialogue of black fungus has now began to scare other people. Individuals are in need of to understand extra about black fungus. Up to now, greater than 50 sufferers of black fungus had been present in Bihar, lots of whom have additionally grow to be wholesome. In the meantime, Dr. Anil Kumar, deputy scientific superintendent of Patna-based All India Institute of Scientific Sciences (AIIMS), says that black fungus isn’t a brand new illness. This illness was once additionally there previous. He mentioned that there’s a want to be vigilant and conscious slightly than frightened of it. Additionally Learn – Bihar: If the physician didn’t let the chair sit down, the girl MLA advised the CM susceptible.
ScienceScience Daily

Parasites may accumulate in spleens of asymptomatic individuals infected with malaria

Malaria, a disease caused mainly by the parasites Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax, is associated with over 400,000 deaths each year. Previously, the spleen was assumed to mostly play a role in parasite destruction, as it eliminates malaria parasites after antimalarial treatment. A new study suggests that in chronic P. vivax infections, malaria parasites survive and replicate via a previously undetected lifecycle within the spleen.
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

Everything You Need to Know About Treating Cystic Acne, According to Dermatologists

There is no one-size-fits-all solution for acne — especially when it's the cystic variety. You know the type: cystic acne often includes those large, painful bumps you feel forming beneath the skin long before you see them. They can feel painful to the touch, and once they appear on the surface — often red, filled with pus or characterized as large white bumps — they seem to stick around forever.
Public Healththepopnews.com

Mucormycosis: A Black Fungal Infection Due To Covid-19

Seems like the corona virus wasn’t the only one that planned on dooming the human beings. Other microorganisms are also planning a war against us! Now well, they have collaborated on causing the outmost fear, pain and danger among us human beings. Mucormycosis is a serious fungal infection that is...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Will Twitter, Facebook be banned in India from today? Everything you need to know

For the last 24 hours, India’s Twitter have been in panic mode amid rumours that from Wednesday social media giants like Twitter and Facebook will be banned due to a new set of information technology rules.In late February the companies were given three months to comply with the new directive, which comes into effect from 26 May, and had been warned that failure to do so could result in them losing their status as content “intermediaries” – and therefore the legal protections they have over what content is posted on their platforms.So far none of Twitter, Facebook or Instagram have complied...
LifestyleHypebae

Gemini Personality Traits: Everything You Need To Know About the Zodiac Sign

The third sign in the zodiac, Gemini (May 21 – June 20) is symbolized by the celestial twins Castor and Pollux, and is known for being one of the most sociable and energetic astrological signs. With a natural ability to display two different sides of themselves to the world, Geminians are quick-witted, interesting individuals — often multi-hyphenates with different hobbies and passions — who can get along well with just about anyone. Their versatility and excellent communication skills shine especially at work, where their enthusiasm for new challenges and eagerness to manage various projects at the same time are often appreciated.
Dietsactivebeat.com

Everything You Need to Know About Eating a Calorie Deficit Diet

Deciding to lose weight is the first step in your weight loss journey but what comes next? Should you try the keto diet, Mediterranean diet, or paleo diet? This barely scratches the surface when it comes to diet options and navigating the sea of options can be overwhelming. But the one thing that most diets have in common is an emphasis on a calorie deficit.