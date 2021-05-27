Cancel
Xenia, OH

Former GCCC undergoing make-over

By Xenia Gazette
Xenia Daily Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXENIA — The new owners of the former Greene County Career Center building in Xenia Township are planning a massive transformation in the coming months. The end result could be a very positive one for the community. The three local business owners — Kip Morris, Chris Adams, and Doug Van Dyke — who purchased the 2960 W. Enon Road complex are formalizing plans to turn it into a multi-functional trade school and recovery center this fall. A business incubator and temporary housing available to those in need will also be included.

