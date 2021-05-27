Two people jump from window to escape Earl St. fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Emergency crews were called to a fire in Springfield Thursday morning. The fire was reported at 75 Earl Street around 6:45 a.m. According to officials, five people were home at the time of the fire and two people jumped out of a second floor window to escape. Officials say they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after jumping from the right side of the house. All occupants made it out safely.