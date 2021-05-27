The Outsiders: Deeper Hitting Prospects to Know for Dynasty Leagues

Winning is probably pretty low on the priority list when it comes to what the Orioles want for their minor league prospects. It certainly doesn’t hurt, but once a team is full of players that are overperforming at their respective levels, it shows they need a new challenge. At this stage in the season, though, having a pair of affiliates in Double-A Bowie and Low-A Delmarva each complete six-game series sweeps shows there must be a lot going right on the Orioles’ farm.