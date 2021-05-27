The Outsiders: Deeper Hitting Prospects to Know for Dynasty Leagues
Welcome the debut of a new recurring piece where I will highlight prospects that should be on your radar in deep dynasty leagues. For "standard" dynasty leagues, we have RotoBaller's Premium Top 250 Dynasty Prospect Rankings, updated and maintained by our prospect guru Marc Hulet. But for you degenerates who participate in the deepest of dynasty leagues, you always need more of the next big thing. Therefore, I bring you...THE OUTSIDERS.www.rotoballer.com