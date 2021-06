Midland States Bank understands that a company’s culture is more than words in a mission statement: It is belief in practice. “As we were developing a comprehensive employee recognition campaign, the pandemic hit,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, CEO of Midland States Bank. “The pandemic made it even more important to recognize our staff who put our values in action. Our employees, whether in a public-facing role or not, help our customers access an essential need. We wanted to thank them for all they do and also support a local nonprofit on their behalf.”