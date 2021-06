All of the major indices moved higher to wrap up the month of May, but the big question as we move into June is whether there will be more rotational action. Starting in mid-February, there was a vicious rotation out of growth and speculative favorites and into value, financials, oil, and other groups. Sectors such as biotechnology, gambling, SPACs, cryptos, cannabis, etc., were hit hard, but they finally started to find a bottom about two weeks ago and have turned up.