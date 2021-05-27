TTEC’s VoiceFoundry Uses Amazon Connect to Enhance Customer Experience Excellence in Canada
VoiceFoundry offers unique speed and agility with a range of services meant to exceed current customer experience demands in Canada. TTEC Holdings, Inc., a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced that VoiceFoundry, a TTEC Digital Company, will enter the Canadian market in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its cloud contact center service Amazon Connect.aithority.com