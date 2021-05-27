NYS Using College Scholarships As Dangling Carrot To Get Young People Vaccinated
I keep hearing about more and more incentives from health departments, municipalities, businesses, and state government to get more people motivated into getting vaccinated against COVID-19. As it stands, currently here in New York State, the COVID Vaccine Tracker reports (updated at 10am on 5/26), 52.5% of New York State residents 18 or older have completed at least one dose of the vaccine and 55.5% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated.wzozfm.com