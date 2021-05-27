NYS Using College Scholarships As Dangling Carrot To Get Young People Vaccinated

As we head into summer, it's more great news on the COVID front. According to Governor Cuomo's office, the rolling seven-day COVID positivity rate has dropped below one percent for the first time since September. This marks 46 straight days of the decline of this key statistic, and all the other numbers on the COVID front continue to be encouraging as well. Hospitalizations, patients in ICU, and intubations have also dropped to their lowest levels since November. Governor Cuomo attributed the continued progress with the stats to the progress with vaccinations in the state and added "COVID is on the run."