Travel Blockchain Startup Adds Industry Fire Power

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravelBloc.ai announced that it has retained the services of DigiTravel Consulting. Co-Founder Steve Sedgwick stated, “The DigiTravel team adds years of expertise in the area of supplier / buyer relationships, a deep understanding facing the industry in a post Covid World and challenges that buyers and suppliers have using status quo business agreements.”

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Analytics Startup#Business Services#Innovations#Travelbloc Ai#Digitravel Consulting#Covid#Board#Smb#Alexa Voice#The Smart Profile#Carbon Footprint#Travel Industry Veterans#Suppliers#Expertise#Relationships#Status Quo#Co Founder Steve Sedgwick#Flight Reservations
