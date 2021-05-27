Telit Network Provides First-of-Kind Cellular Connectivity IoT Access to 600+ 2G, 3G and 4G LTE Networks in 190 Countries
New Telit cloud-native core network enables new packaging and pricing models of narrowband and broadband 2G, 3G and 4G data plans leveraging 600+ mobile networks, for fast, flexible, global rollout of cellular IoT services. Expert-designed georedundancy, enterprise-grade VPN, private APNs, end-to-end QoS controls customized to corporate IT and business specifications...aithority.com